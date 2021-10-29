Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi Sells 17,414 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $319.13 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

