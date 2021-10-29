Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,690.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $9,690.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00071064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.74 or 0.99876369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.37 or 0.07005008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

