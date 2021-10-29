Collective (CO2) Trading Down 23% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $177,009.29 and approximately $836.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

