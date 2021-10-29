Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brightcove in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.40 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 42.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712,335 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

