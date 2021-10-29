Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:COLB remained flat at $$34.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

