Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $230.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $911.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $924.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

