Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $341.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.20 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $344.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.51. 402,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.