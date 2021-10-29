Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 5,385,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,367. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

