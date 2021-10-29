Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Lowered to $85.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.