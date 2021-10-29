Comparing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NCC Group and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.53 $2.20 billion $3.25 24.08

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares NCC Group and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NCC Group and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Activision Blizzard 0 2 19 0 2.90

Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $113.10, indicating a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than NCC Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats NCC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

