Comparing Vistra (NYSE:VST) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Vistra alerts:

This table compares Vistra and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -13.44% -20.81% -5.81% IDACORP 17.95% 9.85% 3.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vistra and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 8 0 3.00 IDACORP 1 1 1 0 2.00

Vistra currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than IDACORP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.44 billion 0.84 $636.00 million $1.48 13.41 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.90 $237.42 million $4.69 22.22

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vistra pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and IDACORP has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Vistra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vistra beats IDACORP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity. The Others segment comprises of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects, Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded on October 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.