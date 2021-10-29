Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.25

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 63488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.