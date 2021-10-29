Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.