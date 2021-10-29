Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.81. 980,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average is $225.63. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

