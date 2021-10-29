Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2,299.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,157.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,231.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.29 billion and a PE ratio of 109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,949.36. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$2,270.07.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.