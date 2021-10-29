Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,400.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,299.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,185.57.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$15.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2,215.53. 11,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,949.36. The firm has a market cap of C$46.95 billion and a PE ratio of 108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,370.89 and a 52 week high of C$2,270.07.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 64.720002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

