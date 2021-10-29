CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $164,982.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

