Contrasting Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) & Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

0.1% of Rakuten Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rakuten Group and Tosoh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $13.64 billion 1.28 -$1.07 billion N/A N/A Tosoh $7.22 billion 0.76 $510.44 million N/A N/A

Tosoh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rakuten Group and Tosoh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tosoh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Tosoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -9.69% -18.31% -1.19% Tosoh N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tosoh has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rakuten Group beats Tosoh on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc. engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money. The Mobile segment manages messaging and communication services and sale of mobile devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Mikitani on February 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement. The Specialty segment handles inorganic or organic fine product, measurement and diagnostic products, electronic materials that include quartz glass and sputtering target. The Engineering segment deals with water treatment equipment and construction. The Others segment manages transportation and warehousing, inspection and analysis, and information processing businesses. The company was founded on February 11, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.