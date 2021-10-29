Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by 87.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

