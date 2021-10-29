CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 0.3%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.28 ($12.09) and last traded at €10.39 ($12.22). Approximately 53,306 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.42 ($12.26).

A number of analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.19 and a 200 day moving average of €12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

