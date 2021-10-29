Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 907 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 183.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter.

IPG opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

