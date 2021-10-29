Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,072,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,504,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 378,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

