Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

