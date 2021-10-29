Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $347.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,029,225. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.