Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 227,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 751,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $486.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

