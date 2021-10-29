Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

