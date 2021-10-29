Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $11,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TWTR stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

