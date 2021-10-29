Cormark Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$70.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.06. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$51.59 and a one year high of C$71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.