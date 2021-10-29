Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.92.

TSE:T opened at C$28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.53. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

