Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.03 billion.Corning also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,863. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

