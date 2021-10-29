Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $48.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.