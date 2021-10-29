COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CICOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 14,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

