CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Truist

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

