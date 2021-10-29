CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $93.69. Approximately 12,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,354,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

