Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.