Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.98.

Coty stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,551,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 159,143 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

