County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.97.

ICBK opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.