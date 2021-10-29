County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 1,689.2% in October

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 1,689.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CYLC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. County Line Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

