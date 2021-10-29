Cowen Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $725.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $670.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $689.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $694.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.