CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Macquarie lowered CP ALL Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:CPPCY opened at $19.76 on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

