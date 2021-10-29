Craig Hallum Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $55.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Calix has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

