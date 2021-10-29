Credit Suisse AG Has $74.91 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $74,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

MSI opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $251.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

