Credit Suisse AG Sells 487,271 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $66,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.00 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

