Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

