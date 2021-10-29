Credit Suisse Group Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $330.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.35.

MOH stock opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

