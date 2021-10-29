Credit Suisse Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $95.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

FOUR stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

