Credit Suisse Group Trims Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Target Price to $76.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

