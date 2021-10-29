Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) MARKET PERFORM Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,485. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.