CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 1,993.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRWG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. CrowdGather has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.

