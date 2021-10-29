Cryptonovae Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.89 million and $56,517.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,281,728 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.